France to Officially Recognize State of Palestine

France will officially recognize the State of Palestine at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September. This statement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who stressed that the urgent need today is to end the war in the Gaza Strip and provide assistance to the civilian population.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz condemned this statement. He noted that Israel considers the possible formation of a separate Palestinian state a threat to its security and will not allow its creation. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called on Macron to refuse to recognize Palestine. The United States resolutely rejects Macron's plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly, Rubio wrote on social media.