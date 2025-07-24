Iran and E3 Talks Kick Off in Istanbul

According to the agency, the European diplomatic delegation arrived at the Iranian consulate in Istanbul on Friday morning, July 25, to consult with the Iranian delegation and hold talks. Tasnim informs that the Iranian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi. The talks are expected to discuss the Iranian nuclear program, find a common solution to resolve the conflict, and also touch on the topic of lifting sanctions.