Iran and E3 Talks Kick Off in Istanbul
Talks between Iran and the so-called E3 group countries, which include Great Britain, Germany and France, have started in Istanbul, BelTA reports, citing the Tasnim agency.
According to the agency, the European diplomatic delegation arrived at the Iranian consulate in Istanbul on Friday morning, July 25, to consult with the Iranian delegation and hold talks. Tasnim informs that the Iranian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi. The talks are expected to discuss the Iranian nuclear program, find a common solution to resolve the conflict, and also touch on the topic of lifting sanctions.
Earlier, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed the fact of the talks and said that the meeting would be held in Istanbul at the level of deputy foreign ministers.