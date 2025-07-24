3.71 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.46 BYN
Large-Scale Rallies Sweep Through 12 Ukrainian Cities
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Large-Scale Rallies Sweep Through 12 Ukrainian Citiesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e683ff9e-4151-4971-9f73-fbd53068c87d/conversions/454bbdde-b37c-4f2b-9e7b-5c944d8e939c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e683ff9e-4151-4971-9f73-fbd53068c87d/conversions/454bbdde-b37c-4f2b-9e7b-5c944d8e939c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e683ff9e-4151-4971-9f73-fbd53068c87d/conversions/454bbdde-b37c-4f2b-9e7b-5c944d8e939c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e683ff9e-4151-4971-9f73-fbd53068c87d/conversions/454bbdde-b37c-4f2b-9e7b-5c944d8e939c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Mass protests have engulfed Ukraine. Despite the martial law prohibiting mass gatherings, the scale of demonstrations continues to grow. Rallies protesting President Zelensky’s persecutions of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) took place in 12 cities. In the early hours of July 25th, activists lit flares beneath the sound of air raid sirens.
Protesters carried placards bearing photos of Andrey Yermak and Vladimir Zelensky, with the words "traitors of Ukraine" written beside their images. The activists also demand the swift restoration of authority to anti-corruption agencies.