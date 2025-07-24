Large-Scale Rallies Sweep Through 12 Ukrainian Cities

Mass protests have engulfed Ukraine. Despite the martial law prohibiting mass gatherings, the scale of demonstrations continues to grow. Rallies protesting President Zelensky’s persecutions of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) took place in 12 cities. In the early hours of July 25th, activists lit flares beneath the sound of air raid sirens.