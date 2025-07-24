U.S. Allocates $4 billion to Warsaw for Army Modernization

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/196d1c9d-cffa-4988-939f-9ef5ffbce9e2/conversions/8415d1b1-1330-48d1-afe2-6c3b6326cab2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/196d1c9d-cffa-4988-939f-9ef5ffbce9e2/conversions/8415d1b1-1330-48d1-afe2-6c3b6326cab2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/196d1c9d-cffa-4988-939f-9ef5ffbce9e2/conversions/8415d1b1-1330-48d1-afe2-6c3b6326cab2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/196d1c9d-cffa-4988-939f-9ef5ffbce9e2/conversions/8415d1b1-1330-48d1-afe2-6c3b6326cab2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The military departments of Poland and the United States have signed an agreement to provide Warsaw with $4 billion in loan guarantees under the Foreign Military Financing program, TASS reports.

"Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz signed an agreement on the allocation of loan guarantees to Poland by the United States of America under the Foreign Military Financing program," the Polish Ministry of Defense said in a post on the X social network.

As Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized at the signing ceremony, Poland has become the largest beneficiary of the U.S. military lending program. "Credit guarantees in the amount of $4 billion will be used to modernize the Polish Armed Forces," the department explains.