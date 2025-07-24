How Exports Support System is Built in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6997b6a5-e4ab-4f4c-b0c6-14f7fd605ded/conversions/6adbf164-7014-4c43-a044-201e315a5db6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6997b6a5-e4ab-4f4c-b0c6-14f7fd605ded/conversions/6adbf164-7014-4c43-a044-201e315a5db6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6997b6a5-e4ab-4f4c-b0c6-14f7fd605ded/conversions/6adbf164-7014-4c43-a044-201e315a5db6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6997b6a5-e4ab-4f4c-b0c6-14f7fd605ded/conversions/6adbf164-7014-4c43-a044-201e315a5db6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian economy is export-led economy. We have been counting on external supplies for a long time, and it has been fully justified. No matter how much someone would like to eliminate strong competitors using illegal sanctions, it did not work out. We managed to successfully reorient from one market to another. And strengthening of our positions continues to this day.

The figures for the first half of 2025 show that the exports to African countries increased by 1.6 times, to Latin America - by 1.7 times, to Southeast and Central Asia - by 25%. Perhaps, these are the best compliment to the quality of our products and, in general, the brand "Made in Belarus".

Entering new markets requires a serious systematic work, where the participation of everyone is important - both the state and business. The export support system in Belarus is well built. Large-scale forums are regularly held providing a good opportunity for dialogue. Belarus receives foreign delegations. The goal is to show our capabilities and sincere intentions to build partnerships and friendly relations in a few days. Guests from Tanzania and Iran just have visited the country.

No doubt that when entering a particular market, local peculiarities must be taken into account. The far arc is a broad concept, so you can’t follow the principle of "one-size fits all approach". But there is a trend that can be seen throughout the region - the value of personal contact, especially at the highest level.

We can recall the BRICS Summit in Kazan in the fall 2024, where the head of state held a number, even a marathon, of bilateral meetings. The geography is impressive - Iran, Venezuela, Ethiopia and, of course, Laos.