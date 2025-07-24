U.S. approves sale of $180 million worth of air defense equipment to Kiev

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine. According to the Pentagon press service, the deal is worth $180 million.

Earlier, Kiev submitted a request for equipment and services to train personnel, to maintain and restore existing US-made air defense systems. At the same time, the U.S. authorities claim that the sale will be consistent with U.S. foreign policy and national security goals. The document also emphasizes that the planned deliveries will not affect the military balance in the region or the operational capabilities of the U.S. Army.