UN Security Council Meeting to Discuss Thai-Cambodian Conflict to be Held on July 25

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on July 25 dedicated to the escalation of the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

According to preliminary data, it will begin at 22:00 and will be held behind closed doors. The escalation of the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia entered the armed phase on the morning of July 24. Ground troops began exchanging fire in the disputed area, after which the parties exchanged artillery strikes. Border clashes continue on July 25.