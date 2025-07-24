Turchin and Mishustin Discuss Strengthening Technological Sovereignty within Union State

On July 24, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met to discuss key issues concerning bilateral relations. Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Environmental Conference in Gorno-Altaysk.

During the negotiations, topics such as the intensity of contacts, the enhancement of technological sovereignty within the Union State, the development of import-substituting products, and the acceleration of joint projects amid sanctions pressure were thoroughly addressed.

The allies equated Belarusian and Russian products, emphasizing that at the governmental level, a systematic effort is underway to implement the decisions made by the leaders of both nations.

"It is very important that we prioritize the development of industrial cooperation between our countries. Now, we mutually recognize components and finished products produced within the Union State," noted Mikhail Mishustin.

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia:

"There are numerous contacts between our countries at various levels: recently, the heads of state met, and I am in constant communication with Mikhail Mishustin, just as our deputy prime ministers are. I am fully satisfied with the intensity and productivity of our work. Industrial cooperation and agriculture are common topics we are actively developing, which allows us to move forward. During this meeting, we may finalize some of our agreements," said Alexander Turchin.

Yuriy Seliverstov, Belarusian Minister of Finance, added:

"The agenda included discussions on financing oil refining, attracting funding to the national budget, enhancing cooperation on investment projects, and direct financing. Of course, this conference provides an excellent opportunity to meet, discuss issues, and align our positions, as we work closely outside of this platform as well. Face-to-face meetings, summing up results, and reviewing draft documents are very beneficial and convenient."