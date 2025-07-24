Issues of Ecology Environmental Conservation Discussed At International Environmental Conference

Environmental issues and the preservation of the surrounding environment are matters that cannot be postponed. They require immediate solutions—clean water, fresh air, conservation of national resources, and measures to protect nature. All of this was discussed today at the International Environmental Conference in Altai.

This large-scale forum aims to unite efforts for the common good, because nature and ecology know no borders.

The Republic of Altai is an ecologically clean region of Russia. Therefore, there is no better place than here to hold an environmental conference.

Inspired by the beauty of Altai, the participants of the forum discussed not only the problems but also, importantly, possible solutions. Here, one especially understands what we are fighting for.

The main theme of the plenary session was environmental challenges. How Belarus overcomes these challenges was discussed by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

"Our country is ready to actively participate in shaping the 'green' agenda both within the CIS, EAEU, and other integration associations. We have our own experience and are developing our technologies. And the result is clear — today, in the global ranking by the Environmental Performance Index, our position is 32nd out of 180 countries."

Belarus grants the green light to many projects across various spheres. Cleanliness and comfort are the first things guests notice about our country. But this is just surface level; our approach is comprehensive and covers all areas.

Millions of people live in the Eurasian countries. Recently, the pressure on the environment has increased. Modern lifestyles significantly impact our planet — industry, transportation, household waste leave a large footprint on Earth.

Thus, clean air, water, and the conservation of flora and fauna are under threat for future generations. Finding a balance between ecological well-being and socio-economic development is a task that can only be solved by uniting efforts.

Strengthening interstate cooperation among innovators, scientists, and specialists is essential. Not being indifferent to future generations and the national heritage of the Eurasian continent is the main leitmotif of this conference.

By the way, the forum also served as a convenient platform for bilateral meetings. A series of such meetings took place between Alexander Turchin and foreign colleagues.