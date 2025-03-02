The appointments in the new government were a central focus today at the Palace of Independence. Ministers were receiving new portfolios and moving up to vice-premier positions from their roles as governors. Discussions about who would enter the new leadership have been ongoing since the elections concluded - this is standard practice. However, President Lukashenko has already noted that many ministers were appointed only recently, having served just a few months to a year. Naturally, those who haven’t demonstrated a lack of professionalism will remain in their posts.

The backbone of the government, particularly in terms of the economic sector, will also stay the same, as will the ministers of defense, healthcare, education, foreign affairs, and information: the faces familiar to Belarusian society. Changes will occur in the Grodno Region, which will see a new acting governor, as well as within the Ministry of Communications and Informatization.

This day of appointments at the Palace promised to be significant and interesting. Journalists speculated about potential candidates and their movements well before the announcements - such is our job! The pool of contenders was substantial, and you could anticipate a variety of strategic decisions.

The first group of individuals to ascend to the red hall will be tasked with overseeing the economy on a global scale. This became clear with the introduction of the First Deputy Prime Minister. Nikolai Snapkov retained his position, along with his tasks concerning the economy.

The President emphasized that the new government, as a whole, would be formed in the coming days and would announce who retains their portfolios. Among the key players in the security bloc are the Ministers of Defense, Internal Affairs, and Emergency Situations: Khrenin, Kubrakov, and Sinyavsky. In terms of the economic aspect, ministers who will be directly involved at the table include Dmitry Kiyko, who was appointed as Minister of Taxes and Duties just this January; Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov and State Property Minister Dmitry Matushevich, both serving for almost five years; and Yuri Chebotar, who has spent a year effectively handling economic issues. All of these individuals form part of Snapkov’s team.

I want to reiterate a particular feature of the future government's work that I will insist upon. This feature lies in the fact that deputy prime ministers will have significantly greater authority. The head of the government is our chairman - he organizes government work and leads sessions but by no means is he to make unilateral decisions or dominate over other members of the government, especially the deputy prime ministers. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko highlighted the necessity of attracting investments. His idea is clear: "One district, one investment project."

This concept has already proven successful in Belarus, despite initial skepticism. The project may encompass anything from establishing complex pharmaceuticals to agricultural processing. Large-scale examples include the construction of a broiler workshop in the Vitebsk Region, the production of soft cheeses in Kalinkovichi, a new wood processing plant in the Svisloch Region, and an oil production facility in Glubokoye—this is not an exhaustive list. The development of this initiative is vital for advancing the private sector in the economy. By 2030, the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) should account for about half of the country's GDP.

We need to study the investment climate situation of our neighbors carefully and act accordingly. Regarding debureaucratization and reasonable digitalization, we have already discussed this. We should not fear it; where bureaucratic barriers must be removed, we should pursue that and make it happen. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

The President also touched on the situation in trade. A recent meeting focusing on fair pricing was largely prompted by problems that arose in retail chains several years ago. Excessive profits for directors, which were even exported abroad against the backdrop of employees' low salaries, sparked public outcry. Hence, the conviction that chains cannot play monopoly games—at least not in Belarus.

He immediately gave direct orders to the ministers at the table: save costs, optimize wisely, and make decisions promptly without prolonging processes.

Directives to the new Minister of Communications and Informatization involved a thoughtful approach to processes to ensure digitalization has the required infrastructure. For example, if ID cards are replacing passports, they need to be universally readable. Kirill Zalesky is not a newcomer to this field. A diplomat and IT specialist, he has worked in Korea and indeed focused on Asia. He later settled in the High-Tech Park.

Globally, for all present at the table, the President signified that ministerial portfolios are not merely about managing their respective corridors. This notion resonates, especially considering that civil servants of such rank must remain empathetic individuals. Without this quality, it is impossible to overcome bureaucracy in any country.

The conclusion of this meeting appeared imminent and journalists were prepared to leave, but this is an exciting moment—for both the newly appointed ministers and those who had recently been assigned their roles, such as Arthur Karpovich, who leads the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and has held the position for just over a month, and whose handshake with the President means a great deal.

Vladimir Kararnik does not require separate introduction. One of the most accessible speakers to the press, he is a skilled surgeon by profession and has led the Grodno Region for nearly five years. Now, he will apply all accumulated knowledge to a national scale.