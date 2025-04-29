The memory of the Great Victory is an integral part of our national identity. This was stated by the President of Belarus during his address to participants at the international patriotic forum of the Union State, “Great Heritage - Common Future,” taking place in Volgograd. Representatives from 20 countries have gathered to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, to honor the fallen soldiers, and to discuss the preservation of historical truth.

In today’s geopolitical climate, the heroism of the Soviet people is often mischaracterized as occupation, overlooking the fact that the Red Army marched into Berlin only after four years of fierce battles against the genocide initiated by civilized fascist Germany. Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, is justly regarded as the birthplace of Victory. It was here, historians assert, that the spine of the Third Reich was broken over the course of 200 days. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the graves of fallen soldiers, a poignant reminder of the cost of the Great Victory.

Stalingrad. Mamaev Kurgan. Over 2 million lives lost, 200 days of urban combat. A rear city that should not have transformed into such a bloody battlefield, yet it became one. Every history book describes the battles of the Stalingrad campaign. To truly grasp the scale, one must witness it firsthand.

The center of southern Russia is still recovering from these events. Excavations are unnecessary—shell casings lie beneath the feet of pedestrians at bus stops. Construction does not cease when remains are discovered; they are simply carefully set aside and handed over to specialists later. More than 2 million people died in Stalingrad: Red Army soldiers, Germans, and, of course, countless civilians.

There is no need to remind anyone of history here; it is all around. Yet, how to globally preserve this memory became the main theme of the patriotic forum attended by leaders from the two countries.

The first flight carrying Alexander Lukashenko landed at Gumrak Airport as scheduled before noon. Following that, our President had a full agenda, but the first stop was Mamaev Kurgan, one of the most emblematic sites of the Great Patriotic War, where all who fought to the bitter end for Stalingrad are interred.

A warm welcome awaited him upon disembarkation. The Governor of the Volgograd region and diplomats were present, as was the customary bread and salt.

Meanwhile, at Mamaev Kurgan—the principal site of the Stalingrad battle—preparations were underway for the flower-laying ceremony. A ceremonial guard, a live orchestra, and reminders of past years in the form of soldier uniforms punctuated the occasion. At the mound rest the remains of 35,000 fighters, their names restored, alongside many unnamed warriors. Stalingrad was defended for 200 days.

The presidents would also approach the grave of Marshal Vasily Chuikov, twice Hero of the Soviet Union, who commanded the 62nd Army at Stalingrad. Thanks in large part to his strategy, the defenders managed to hold their ground for six months.

Immediately following this solemn tribute, the heads of state proceeded in a motorcade to the international patriotic forum of the Union State, “Great Heritage - Common Future.” By this time, high-ranking guests, parliamentary delegation leaders, experts, historians, university rectors, and educators—everyone involved in preserving historical memory—were already present at the venue.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, stated:

We are the heirs of a great generation—the victorious heroes. We have nothing to be ashamed of or to hide. This status entails great responsibilities and yet irritates many. We are confronted by the descendants of the defeated supporters of the Third Reich. We speak of this more and more.

It was Stalingrad that endured an unprecedentedly powerful assault for 200 days, the head of state noted. “Thousands of fallen heroes. Every soldier, from general to private, understood that the fate of humanity and the course of world history were at stake here,” added the President. Had they faltered, and the enemy gained access to oil reserves, victory in the war would have been unattainable. “Withdrawal was not an option. We wouldn’t be talking about the Kursk Bulge today. The next fate would determine the issue of Moscow,” emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

Continuing the discussion on wartime events, the President quoted General Vasily Chuikov, commander of the 62nd Army: “We, the living participants in the battles for Stalingrad, testify that our warriors knew no fear in battle, did not retreat in the face of death, and fought with such resolve that even the dead did not let go of their weapons.”

“I repeat: the dead did not release their grip on their weapons. There is nothing more to add. We all bow to the heroes who weathered the deadly onslaught, rose to their full height, and drove back the raging enemy all the way to Berlin,” the President stated.

Among them were Belarusians—Heroes of the Soviet Union: pilots, tankers, artillerymen, and infantrymen. In honor of Belarusian Alexei Vashchenko, who shielded a machine-gun embrasure with his body, a street in Volgograd bears his name. Our President will express gratitude for this to those gathered.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

Thank you for remembering.

That is why the Kurgan Slavy (Mound of Glory) near Minsk holds earth from various corners of the Soviet Union where the fiercest battles were fought. We preserve a piece of Stalingrad in the heart of our capital, in Victory Square. Bricks from the legendary Pavlov House have been incorporated into one of the buildings along Independence Avenue. These are sacred relics for us.

All Belarusians know this, and we understand that the victory at Stalingrad was achieved by our entire Soviet people. Everyone who contributed to the needs of the Red Army in the deeply entrenched rear, drawing the enemy's attention away and undermining the Wehrmacht's military potential from within. It was there, in the enemy’s rear, that the real second front was opened—not by Americans or Frenchmen. And this was a response to the monstrous crimes of Nazism.

The Prosecutor's Office of Belarus has been investigating the horrifying facts of genocide against the Belarusian people for several years now. We uncover new facts of crimes—thousands of women, elderly persons, and children burned alive and tortured. Our scholars and military personnel exhumed the remains of infants pressed to their mothers’ chests. In every pit, there are children. Families were killed and destroyed.

Yet today, in the Baltic States and Ukraine, young people wave the flags of SS divisions and erect monuments to fascist executioners. All of this occurs with the tacit consent of the rest of the West. But we must not remain silent. That is why we have gathered here today.

Western “specialists” on Belarusian history, on our Soviet, Russian, and Russian history, claim that we speak too grandly about our heroes, exaggerating the extent of their deeds. We are suggested to also talk about our “bad” figures and not to forget the “good” Germans. Pseudo-objectivity is taught to us from across the ocean.

Today, the ambassadors of EU countries shy away from the media as they lay flowers in Khatyn. They hide their faces from the cameras of journalists.

Poland is holding events dedicated to the liberation of Auschwitz inmates by the Red Army, without our participation. German media report that this concentration camp was liberated—listen to this—by American forces.

In short, everything is being done to erase the memory of the Great Victory, of our victors.

Today, the rewriting of history in the West has become a trend. It's quite simple: rewrite textbooks as desired and construct any narrative of the past without alternative viewpoints. What will this lead to? We, the nations drawn into this narrative, fear that it will lead to repetition. The ideas of Nazism still periodically attempt to resurrect. Our task is to prevent this.

Immediately following the forum, the presidents will move on to one-on-one negotiations. The collective economy continues to grow, with trade turnover constantly increasing in billions. The latest figure stands just above 57, largely due to close political contacts.

Another nuance our President will touch upon is symbolism. Should we use the St. George’s ribbons or Victory flowers? The question isn’t about “which is better” or “what is permissible.” What matters is the memory, not the packaging it comes in, especially since all symbols are understood by both Belarusians and Russians.

“We do not deny this. Though the history of the St. George's ribbon is somewhat peculiar,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko reminded everyone that Russia and Belarus share strong allied relations.

“Our ideas are absolutely aligned. You know our ideas, and we know the Russian ones. This is one homeland, as I say, from Brest to Vladivostok. It just so happened, not by our will, that two states emerged here,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

He is confident that everything must be done to ensure that relations between the two countries become even closer than those in a unitary state.

For his part, Vladimir Putin agreed that symbols might differ, but what matters is what stands behind them.

“Behind these symbols lies our common history, our present, and our future. And it is a shared future. Thank you very much for such a stance,” said the President of the Russian Federation.