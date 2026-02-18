Further confirmation of Belarus' consistent position: the value of human life is paramount. The Belarusian side continues to fulfill its humanitarian mission and assist in the exchange and release of people.

All exchange activities are carried out personally, at the instruction of the head of state, according to two principles: among those participating in the exchange operations on both sides, there are no strangers to the country, and all requests to Belarus, as the organizer of the process, must be fulfilled.

Earlier, as part of Belarusian-Ukrainian relations, the Ukrainian side voluntarily transferred a group of Russian servicemen. On February 18, servicemen who were undergoing treatment in a hospital in the Gomel region several weeks ago after being released from captivity will depart from Belarus to Russia.

The course for recovery has been set, and they are now awaited at home. The soldiers depart with words of gratitude to Belarusian doctors and the head of state personally.

"Words simply cannot express my enormous gratitude for everything he does for his country," the soldier said in gratitude.

Assistance to injured prisoners of war

Belarus is consistently implementing a humanitarian mission based on the principles of good-neighborliness and saving lives. The repatriation of people to their homeland remains a constant focus for the President of Belarus.

Previously, as part of bilateral agreements, the Belarusian side transferred 31 citizens to Ukraine. This humanitarian action was the latest stage in a long-term effort that has repeatedly resulted in the release of people for both Ukraine and Russia.

Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary of the President of Belarus:

"Our President consistently advocates for stabilizing the situation in the region, establishing dialogue between all states, and resolving all contentious issues through purely peaceful means."

Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary of the President of Belarus

Ukraine responded by transferring a group of Russian servicemen. Given their state of health, they were immediately placed in a medical facility in the Gomel region, on direct orders from Alexander Lukashenko.

There, for two weeks, they received all the necessary treatment and recovery conditions for their safe return home, from the initial examination to rehabilitation procedures. Doctors have confirmed that their health condition allows them to return home.

"I immediately called my mother and father. They burst into tears, and I was overjoyed. They were happy and pleased. They said they were very grateful to Alexander Grigoryevich for the support and assistance provided by Belarus," the soldier said.

During this time, the soldiers were under constant observation by specialists and maintained contact with their families.

One of the soldiers, who required more complex treatment, underwent surgery on February 18, after which he was sent on a special plane to continue treatment in the Russian Federation.

"At first, I even thought it might be a dream, that I was imagining it all. It turned out to be completely different. We arrived in Belarus, and we were exchanged. They started treating us well, caring for us, and providing first aid. They operated on me, removed a piece of shrapnel from my arm, and there was one in my elbow. The doctor kept coming in every 10 minutes," shared the injured soldier.