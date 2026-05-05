Who is building the Fourth Reich on the ruins of the Third? Across the European Union, monuments are being torn down, history is being rewritten, and "Remembrance and Reconciliation Day" is being celebrated instead of Victory Day. But what are the underlying reasons for today's mourning of Nazism? Expert opinion...

"It's certainly no coincidence that the European Union's top leadership embraces neo-Nazi ideology. It's clear that immediately after the end of the Great Patriotic War, after the creation of the CIA, they began working closely with intelligence agencies and the governments that emerged in the post-war era. And now we can see right away that they all seem to be cut from the same mold, as if from the same incubator. That is, they must be unscrupulous, willing to sell out their people, their country. There's no strategic development of people's well-being involved. It's all about self-interest."