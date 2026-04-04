World Federation of Journalists condemns blocking of Belarusian media on YouTube

The blocking of Belarusian state media violates the principles of international law, the World Federation of Journalists noted

The blocking of Belarusian state media violates the principles of international law, the World Federation of Journalists noted.

A letter of support was personally sent to the Belarusian Union of Journalists by the Federation's Secretary General and Chairman of the Pakistan Association of Journalists, Abid Chaudhry:

"The Federation argues that by silencing these influential voices, tech conglomerates are going beyond their functions as service providers. Instead, they are acting as 'global gatekeepers of free speech,' which, according to the World Federation of Journalists, fundamentally violates the fundamental principles of media pluralism and international law."

The Union of Journalists of Russia expressed solidarity with the BUJ.

"Not a defense of freedom of speech, but a demonstrative destruction of it," the Union of Journalists of Russia commented on the removal of the channels. The organization expressed its full solidarity with its Belarusian colleagues in response to yet another act of politically motivated censorship by YouTube. The Union emphasized that such actions must be strongly condemned not only at the national but also at the international level.