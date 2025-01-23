Peskov: Putin is ready to talk to Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for a conversation with US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin is waiting for the appropriate signals from the American side, informs TASS.

This was reported to journalists by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, urging not to “guess on the coffee grounds”.

“Putin is ready, we are waiting for signals, everyone is ready. So it is difficult to guess at the coffee grounds here. As soon as there is something, we will inform you,” the Kremlin spokesman said.