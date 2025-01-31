Ambassador of Belarus to Kazakhstan reveals Belarus’priorities in chairing EAEU

Фото БЕЛТА

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union have been showing steady GDP growth for the second year in a row, which was about 4% last year. The rates are higher than the world average. This year, the five aim to maintain the momentum. This was discussed at the Intergovernmental Council of the EAEU in Almaty this week.

This year, Belarus chairs the union's bodies and calls on its colleagues to complete the implementation of all integration documents from the Development Strategy until 2025. After all, a new plan for the next five years is already being prepared.

Cooperating with all of the "five" and building export routes across the Eurasian space, Belarus is developing cooperation with each country individually. In Kazakhstan, we open assembly plants and a branded chain of stores.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin is completing his mission in Astana and is moving to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the position of Deputy Minister to oversee cooperation with the countries of the EAEU, the CIS and the Russian vector. The politician shared his vision of how 2025 should unfold, given that Belarus chairs the EAEU bodies.

Pavel Utyupin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan:

"The emphasis is on deepening cooperation in all areas. We have already presented our vision of the chairmanship. It is very extensive and includes large areas of cooperation. Firstly, this is the creation of an environment for industrial development. This is also an import substitution program. We see today that this is a guarantee of the economic security of our country. Food security.Seed production, breeding work. Digitalization today is an area without which further development is impossible."

The Ambassador also said that during his work in Almaty, there are completed stages of certain projects that are designed for the long term, including a cooperation program between Belarus and Kazakhstan.

"But, first of all, this is, of course, our mechanical engineering. Last year we made significant progress in this direction, there was a final stage in the city of Kostanay, we opened a new production facility for the full cycle of cabins. This is an absolutely profitable project for Belarus and Kazakhstan, because Kazakhstan creates very comfortable conditions for such productions," emphasized Pavel Utyupin.

In Kazakhstan, a decision was made to cancel subsidies for imported equipment and increase support for agriculture. Financial resources were allocated on preferential, fairly comfortable terms.