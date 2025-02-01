3.44 RUB
Belarus and Russia plan new program to overcome consequences of Chernobyl accident
Belarus and Russia are planning a new program of joint activities within the Union State to overcome the negative consequences of the Chernobyl accident, BELTA reports, citing Gosatomnadzor.
Since 1998, Belarus and Russia have implemented five joint programs to overcome the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster, each lasting four years.
The sixth joint activity program planned for implementation will be aimed at accumulation of knowledge gained, scientific research, technologies, and the approaches set to ensuring radiation protection at all stages of overcoming the Chernobyl disaster - from emergency response, liquidation of consequences to rehabilitation, revival, and transition to sustainable development of the affected regions.