US preparing new sanctions against Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US is preparing new sanctions against Russia. However, as Reuters notes, Washington doubts their effectiveness. According to sources, the White House is openly discussing the possibility of confiscating frozen Russian assets and is already in consultations regarding their use within the US. However, no specific decisions have been made yet, and the sanctions package remains under discussion.
The new restrictions could affect oil transportation and Russia's financial sector. Observers believe Trump is taking a wait-and-see approach and intends to observe Moscow's response over the coming weeks to the measures already introduced on October 22.