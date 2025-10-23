3.67 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.46 BYN
"This is a Christian land" - a mass rally took place in central London
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Against illegal immigration and radical Islam, a mass rally organized by the right-wing UK Independence Party took place in central London. The participants carried placards calling for the revival of Christianity: "Return to the churches," "Only God can judge us," and "This is a Christian land." At the head of the column, demonstrators carried a banner reading "Invading Islamists not welcome here." The event was the final part of a series of actions called the "Tour for Mass Deportations." Previous actions had taken place in Nottingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, and Newcastle.