"This is a Christian land" - a mass rally took place in central London

Against illegal immigration and radical Islam, a mass rally organized by the right-wing UK Independence Party took place in central London. The participants carried placards calling for the revival of Christianity: "Return to the churches," "Only God can judge us," and "This is a Christian land." At the head of the column, demonstrators carried a banner reading "Invading Islamists not welcome here." The event was the final part of a series of actions called the "Tour for Mass Deportations." Previous actions had taken place in Nottingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, and Newcastle.