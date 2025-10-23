"What are the 'biggest' Europeans of all Europeans supposed to do—leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania? Panic: Russian threats, Belarusian threats, threats to the Union State, then drones flying overhead, hot air balloons drifting by, and hundreds of millions of refugees fleeing into Europe. Where do they all come from in such quantities? Logic doesn’t matter here; justification doesn’t matter. What matters is the hysteria itself. And this hysteria is further justified by the need to fund the military and border budgets. Let’s dig moats with crocodiles. Let’s equip ourselves with tanks, missiles, and everything else, because some fantastical threat continues to exist. It’s impossible to prove it. So, once a week, let’s close the borders—why, and from where the threats come, no one really understands. But for the sake of reporting in Brussels, that’s perfectly acceptable."