Belarus and Thailand to Establish Joint Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation

Belarus and Thailand will establish a Joint Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation. This is stipulated by the resolution of the Council of Ministers dated March 21, 2025, No. 161, which has been published on the National Legal Internet Portal, as reported by BELTA.

The document approves the draft memorandum between the governments of Belarus and Thailand on the creation of the Belarus-Thailand Joint Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation as a basis for conducting negotiations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is authorized to conduct negotiations regarding the draft memorandum, allowing for amendments of a non-essential nature if necessary, as well as to sign the memorandum upon reaching an agreement within the approved draft.