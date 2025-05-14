Belarus and Zimbabwe sign roadmap for strategic cooperation until 2030

The ceremony of exchanging the texts of the international document took place after the talks between Presidents of the two countries Alexander Lukashenko and Emmerson Mnangagwa in Minsk.

Among the documents signed were also an agreement of the relevant ministries on cooperation in the prevention and liquidation of natural and man-made disasters, memorandums of cooperation in the fields of tourism, information and press, on intentions to strengthen partnership in health and reconstruction of the Harare Hospital, on promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises, on strengthening partnership in the field of waste management and water purification.