Belarus' government delegation heading for Zimbabwe

A government delegation of Belarus headed by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich went on a working visit to Zimbabwe. The purpose of the visit was to define new areas of cooperation and assess the outcomes of the previously reached agreements fulfillment.

The parties are mutually interested in the supply of food products and raw materials, cooperation in the spheres of education, healthcare, science and technology, and waste management. The potential for bilateral cooperation is enormous, and open and direct contacts between the two countries will make it possible to reveal it fully.