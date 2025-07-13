The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has announced that NATO is actively preparing to involve Moldova in a potential armed conflict with Russia.

"The press bureau of the Russian Federation’s Foreign Intelligence Service states that, according to information received by the SVR, NATO is actively preparing to involve Moldova in a probable armed conflict with Russia. In Brussels, a decision has been made to accelerate transforming this country into a forward operating base for the alliance on the eastern flank, considering the Russian Armed Forces' advances in Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that NATO is working to make Moldovan territory suitable for the rapid deployment of alliance troops toward Russian borders.

"The NATO strategists are aggressively transforming what was once a peaceful agrarian republic into a military training ground. Moldova’s territory is being prepared for the swift transfer of NATO forces to Russian frontiers. To this end, projects are underway to switch to European railway gauges and increase the capacity of bridges. Logistics hubs, large warehouses, and sites for concentrating military equipment are being built. The airports at Mărculești and Bălți, located near the Ukrainian military theater, are being modernized with the aim of accommodating a significant amount of combat and military transport aircraft," the statement reports.

According to the SVR, NATO leadership is compelling Chișinău to adopt its war doctrines.

"The Moldovan army is being flooded with military instructors from alliance countries. Specialized training and exercise centers are being established," it adds.

The SVR notes that Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her circle intend to hand Moldova over to NATO forces, so that they could 'erase' it in a conflict with Russia.

"Sandu and her entourage are planning to go much further — to hand Moldova over to NATO so that they can simply 'wipe it out' against Russia. Apparently, Zelensky’s notorious reputation as a bloodthirsty leader does not allow this pro-European, gay parade enthusiast and supporter of Euro-integration to find peace," the statement concludes.