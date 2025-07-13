3.74 BYN
Tehran to Give Proportionate Response to EU 3 Initiative to Reimpose Sanctions
Iran has promised to give a proportionate response to the initiative of the EU 3 (Great Britain, France and Germany) to activate the snapback mechanism. It implies the restoration of all UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran, TASS reported, citing a statement made by Iran's Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baqaei.
"European countries, which are constantly trying to use this snapback mechanism in their own interests, themselves grossly violated their obligations under the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - ed.) and were unable to fulfill them, so they have no legal or ethical basis for activating this mechanism," Baghaei noted at a weekly briefing. According to him, Iran will give a proportionate response if the EU 3 activates this mechanism.
The snapback procedure, provided for by the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, implies the restoration of all UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran in connection with its nuclear program, lifted under the terms of the JCPOA adopted in 2015.