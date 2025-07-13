Tehran to Give Proportionate Response to EU 3 Initiative to Reimpose Sanctions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/984a17ad-1a6f-42bc-be6b-e37fd5322a8b/conversions/c2843692-a9d9-4930-8440-b2dc1ccc2bdf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/984a17ad-1a6f-42bc-be6b-e37fd5322a8b/conversions/c2843692-a9d9-4930-8440-b2dc1ccc2bdf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/984a17ad-1a6f-42bc-be6b-e37fd5322a8b/conversions/c2843692-a9d9-4930-8440-b2dc1ccc2bdf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/984a17ad-1a6f-42bc-be6b-e37fd5322a8b/conversions/c2843692-a9d9-4930-8440-b2dc1ccc2bdf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Iran has promised to give a proportionate response to the initiative of the EU 3 (Great Britain, France and Germany) to activate the snapback mechanism. It implies the restoration of all UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran, TASS reported, citing a statement made by Iran's Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baqaei.

"European countries, which are constantly trying to use this snapback mechanism in their own interests, themselves grossly violated their obligations under the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - ed.) and were unable to fulfill them, so they have no legal or ethical basis for activating this mechanism," Baghaei noted at a weekly briefing. According to him, Iran will give a proportionate response if the EU 3 activates this mechanism.