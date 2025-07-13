EU Plans to Invest 2.5 Billion Euros in Armenia's "Development"

The European Union intends to allocate two and a half billion euros for the "long-term and sustainable development" of Armenia. The outcomes of the Brussels visit were presented by Pashinyan's press service.

Under the Global Gateway strategy, investments will be directed toward transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, and business sectors. Additionally, the EU will allocate 1.5 million euros to Armenia to strengthen independent media and assist Yerevan in combating "manipulation of information and external interference, disinformation, and cyber threats." There will also be support from Brussels for the country's commitment to democratic reforms.