Violent anti-immigrant riots are sweeping across Spain. The conflict between native Spaniards and migrants is escalating, spreading to new regions. Notably, at the end of last week, a group of Moroccans attacked an elderly Spaniard. Their intent was to rob him, but they found nothing of value. In the end, the 87-year-old man was brutally beaten, and footage of the assault was subsequently posted on Twitter with the caption, "This is what will happen to every white dog."

This incident ignited a genuine uprising among the Spanish youth. They stormed into the African neighborhood, violently attacking migrants. Bottles, sticks, makeshift weapons, and even cold steel were used in the chaos. Several individuals were injured.

Additional police and army forces have been deployed to the southeast to restore order. While conditions have been stabilized there, other regions remain uncontrollable. The Spanish populace is demanding the immediate expulsion of all migrants from the country.

