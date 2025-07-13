3.74 BYN
New Government May Emerge in Ukraine
The Ukrainian government is planning a reshuffle, a new prime minister may be appointed, BelTA reports with reference to the UNN news agency.
As Vladimir Zelensky stated, he proposed First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko the post of a prime minister. "I have proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko lead the Government of Ukraine and significantly renew its work. I look forward to the presentation of the new government's action plan in the near future," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.
Zelensky said that at the meeting with Svyrydenko , specific measures were discussed that would help, in particular, boost domestic weapons production.
According to Ukrainian media, current PM Denys Shmyhal, who is being dismissed, may be appointed Minister of Defense. The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is also being considered for this position. And current Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov may be appointed Ambassador to the United States. Mergers of some ministries are also possible. In particular, the fate of the Ministry of National Unity is' in question'.