New Government May Emerge in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government is planning a reshuffle, a new prime minister may be appointed, BelTA reports with reference to the UNN news agency.

As Vladimir Zelensky stated, he proposed First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko the post of a prime minister. "I have proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko lead the Government of Ukraine and significantly renew its work. I look forward to the presentation of the new government's action plan in the near future," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky said that at the meeting with Svyrydenko , specific measures were discussed that would help, in particular, boost domestic weapons production.