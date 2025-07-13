3.74 BYN
Trump Threatens Russia and Its Trading Partners with 100% Tariffs
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will impose import duties of 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on Ukraine within 50 days, reports TASS.
"We are very, very dissatisfied with them [the Russian side], and we will impose very harsh tariffs if no deal is reached within 50 days. Tariffs of about 100%. You can call them secondary tariffs," President Donald Trump stated during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.
"I thought we would have a deal two months ago," Trump added, referring to previous negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.