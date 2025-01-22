Belarus presents 50 MAZ buses to Syria as gift from President and people of Belarus

sb.by

Fifty MAZ buses have been gifted to Syria by the President and people of Belarus, as BELTA reported.

"On behalf of the head of the Belarusian state, Maksim Ryzhenkov presented symbolic certificates for 50 MAZ buses to the Syrian leader, which were donated to the Syrian people by the President and people of Belarus. These buses will be produced and sent to Syria within the next three months," the agency reported.

The head of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, stated that the Syrian side intends to implement a comprehensive transport sector reform, within which Belarusian technology will undoubtedly be in demand. The possibility of organizing the assembly of buses and agricultural machinery in Syria, as well as the implementation of other projects, was discussed.