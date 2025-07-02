3.77 BYN
Armenia Wants to Become Full-Fledged SCO Member
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Armenia has expressed its desire to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). This was stated in a publication of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the Telegram channel, TASS reports.
"Sharing the founding principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, namely territorial integrity, non-use of force and inviolability of borders, the Republic of Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of SCO," the publication of the Armenian Foreign Ministry says.