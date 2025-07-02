Despite the early morning, on July 3, the Hill of Glory is crowded, vibrant with real live communication. Everyone congratulates each other, shares the latest news—talking about what the country and regions are experiencing, recalling vivid events from recent days. Such communication is very joyful and wonderful. Celebrations at the Hill of Glory are not happening for the first time, especially on July 3rd, as this is truly a significant and meaningful place for every Belarusian.

The hill was built over three years: soil was brought from all parts of Belarus and from across the Soviet Union. It was opened in 1969—on the 25th anniversary of Belarus's liberation.

At the top of the hill there are four bayonets. They symbolize the fronts that liberated our country in the summer of 1944: the 1st, 2nd, 3rd Belarusian Fronts, and also the 1st Baltic Front.

The legendary Operation Bagration in July 1944 brought peaceful mornings every day—mornings that the people had awaited for four years since the start of the war—bringing relief to large and small towns, and small settlements across Belarus.

Today, the hill is bustling with people. We remember how victory was forged and share this with our children.

Here, representatives of military-patriotic clubs with national flags and organizational banners gather. Also present are members of the Pioneer organization and activists of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union. The celebration truly unites everyone.

Near the hill, trade stalls are already operating. This is also an important part of the celebration. They showcase everything that Minsk Region is rich in. Each district presents something of its own: some bake bread, others sew clothes, some craft wooden products. The songs from wartime are played, as well as songs about Belarus—words familiar to everyone.

On Independence Day, the warmest words are spoken to our veterans: those who fought on the fronts, served in partisan detachments, selflessly worked in the rear, and all who rebuilt the destroyed cities after the war.