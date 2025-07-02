You can say one thing from the podium, but something completely different behind the scenes. What do European and Western politicians actually say about Belarus? Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Sergei Rachkov answered this question on the air of the First Information Channel.

"They speak even better behind the scenes than from the podium - more openly and respectfully, even with a certain sympathy. Many look at Belarus, its representatives, and talk a lot about the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko," Sergei Rachkov shared.

The statesman emphasized that the head of the Belarusian state is pursuing a wise, far-sighted, balanced, and peaceful foreign policy, which, unfortunately, we do not see from other European leaders. "It is very pleasant that our foreign partners are celebrating the main state holiday with us. Yesterday, a meeting with the American delegation took place in the House of Representatives. We had a very detailed conversation about the work of the Belarusian parliament, about how we support Belarusians abroad, and about the importance of normalizing relations between states in the world," the Chairman of the Standing Committee said about the meeting.