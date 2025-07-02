State Leaders Congratulate President of Belarus and Belarusians on Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3ad1c52e-8118-4f26-a011-b1c7d1fa123b/conversions/acb793b1-e7fe-40a6-8c09-606d24d8314c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3ad1c52e-8118-4f26-a011-b1c7d1fa123b/conversions/acb793b1-e7fe-40a6-8c09-606d24d8314c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3ad1c52e-8118-4f26-a011-b1c7d1fa123b/conversions/acb793b1-e7fe-40a6-8c09-606d24d8314c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3ad1c52e-8118-4f26-a011-b1c7d1fa123b/conversions/acb793b1-e7fe-40a6-8c09-606d24d8314c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Congratulations on Independence Day are being sent to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people from heads of foreign states, international organizations and integration associations, political and public figures, BelTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The President of Belarus and the Belarusian people were congratulated by the leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Israel, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the DPRK, Bahrain, Vietnam, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Myanmar, Thailand, South Africa, Algeria, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Sudan, Chad.

Congratulations were sent by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

Congratulatory messages were received from UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres, SCO Secretary General Nurlan Ermekbayev, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev, and CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin emphasized in his congratulatory message that this holiday, associated with the liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders, has an enduring significance for both Belarusians and Russians: "Fighting shoulder to shoulder, our peoples made a decisive contribution to the Victory over Nazism."

"It is important that even today, in the face of serious external threats and challenges, the bonds of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance that bind our countries remain as strong as ever. Russia and Belarus actively cooperate in a variety of areas, coordinate efforts in international affairs and systematically improve the institutions of the Union State. I am confident that, acting together, we will overcome any difficulties and further strengthen productive bilateral ties - for the benefit of Russians and Belarusians, in the interests of ensuring stability and security in the Eurasian space. I wish you health and success, and happiness and prosperity to all people of Belarus," the Russian leader said in his congratulatory message.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping addressed sincere congratulations and best wishes to Alexander Lukashenko and the friendly people of Belarus. "Under your leadership, Belarus has achieved social stability, economic development and comprehensive progress in various areas of state building. As a good friend and reliable partner, the Chinese side is sincerely pleased with these successes. Last month, we held a friendly meeting in Beijing. I attach great importance to the development of Chinese-Belarusian relations and am ready to work with you to guide bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation along the path of sustainable and long-term development," the congratulatory message says.

Xi Jinping also wished Alexander Lukashenko good health and all the best, the Republic of Belarus - power and prosperity, and the Belarusian people - happiness and well-being.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Alexander Lukashenko further success in his responsible state activities, and the people of Belarus - well-being and prosperity. "Under your strong leadership, Belarus has demonstrated significant success in socio-economic development and improving the well-being of the population. The Kazakh people have an invariable sense of deep respect and sympathy for the fraternal Belarusian people, their unique culture and national traditions. Kazakhstan highly values your personal contribution to strengthening the ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, and firmly supports the efforts aimed at bringing Kazakh-Belarusian relations to a qualitatively new level," the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.

Congratulations were also received from the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. He noted that Belarus demonstrates stable development, strengthening of state sovereignty and consistent progress along the path of modernization. "I am confident that in the future your country will rapidly move forward, strengthening its position in the international arena and achieving new successes," the congratulations read.

In his congratulatory message to Alexander Lukashenko, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev particularly emphasized the unprecedentedly high level of Uzbek-Belarusian relations achieved in recent years: "Mutually beneficial cooperation is developing dynamically in all areas; important programs of economic cooperation and cultural and humanitarian exchange are being implemented. I am convinced that our upcoming meetings will open up new opportunities for further expansion of the multifaceted partnership between Uzbekistan and Belarus."

"Today, under your efficient leadership, a strategy of large-scale transformations is being successfully implemented in Belarus, sustainable socio-economic development of the country is being ensured, and the well-being of the population is increasing. I was once again convinced of this during my recent stay in Minsk," noted Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan and Belarus are linked by traditionally close relations of friendship and mutual support. He wished Alexander Lukashenko good health, happiness and success in his state activities, and Belarus - well-being and prosperity. "I would like to note with satisfaction the high dynamics of cooperation between our countries, which is filled with new content every year. It is gratifying that we were able to achieve a good level in the development of interstate dialogue, strengthening trade and economic cooperation and intensifying cultural and humanitarian ties. I am convinced that through joint efforts, bilateral ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus will continue to dynamically expand and deepen in all areas in the spirit of strategic partnership in the interests of our friendly peoples and countries," the congratulatory message from the Azerbaijani leader says.

Alexander Lukashenko and the friendly Belarusian people were congratulated by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. "Tajikistan is sincerely pleased with the achievements of its strategic partner in socio-economic development and strengthening of its authority in the international arena. Multifaceted cooperation with friendly Belarus occupies a special place in Tajikistan's foreign policy," the congratulations read. "I am confident that through joint efforts we will continue to strengthen our creative interstate cooperation, fully utilizing the enormous potential existing in our bilateral relations."

In his congratulatory message, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyz-Belarusian cooperation is steadily developing across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as within regional and international organizations. "I am convinced that further deepening and expansion of cooperation between our countries will contribute to strengthening friendship and increasing the well-being of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus," he noted.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent sincere congratulations to the head of the Belarusian state and all the people of the Republic of Belarus: "I am convinced that the friendly relations between our countries will continue to strengthen for the benefit of our peoples. Taking this opportunity, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness and success, and the people of the Republic of Belarus - well-being and prosperity."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent congratulations to the head of the Belarusian state. "I am convinced that the value of multilateral and efficient cooperation between our countries will increase even more during this period, when regional and global events are gaining momentum. I sincerely wish that Turkish-Belarusian relations based on mutual respect and sincere dialogue will reach an even higher level. Our bilateral relations are important not only from the point of view of the well-being of our countries and peoples, but also in the context of establishing peace and stability in our region," the congratulations read.

On behalf of the Government, the people of India and herself, President Draupadi Murmu conveyed warm congratulations and best wishes to the President and people of Belarus: "India and Belarus share warm and close ties marked by mutual respect, trust and a common desire to deepen our multifaceted relations. I am confident that our bilateral relations will continue to strengthen under your leadership and serve the interests of the peoples of our countries. I also convey to you my best wishes for good health, as well as wishes for prosperity and success to the friendly people of the Republic of Belarus."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his congratulatory message stressed that the two countries enjoy historically sincere and friendly relations. "It is gratifying to see that through Your Excellency's commitment, our friendship is being transformed into a mutually beneficial economic partnership. I fondly recall our warmest and most productive discussions during my visit to the majestic city of Minsk in April 2025. I would like to once again express my deep appreciation to Your Excellency for the leadership that enabled both sides to sign landmark cooperation agreements," the message said. "I look forward to working closely with you in the days ahead to further strengthen our multifaceted engagement. I pray for Your Excellency's good health, well-being and happiness, as well as for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Belarus."

Congratulations were also received from Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, who stressed that Pakistan highly values the friendly and constructive relations between the two countries, based on mutual respect and common aspirations for progress.

In his congratulatory message, President of Israel Isaac Herzog praised the historical relations between the peoples of Belarus and Israel: "Israel is proud to have become home to a large number of people from Belarus who have made an invaluable contribution to the construction of our state. For example, Chaim Weizmann, the first president of Israel and a great statesman, was born in what is now Belarus. My wife Michal's family also comes from Belarus. All these people, as well as the Jewish community of Belarus, serve as a living bridge connecting Israel and Belarus."

"This year we celebrated the 80th anniversary of the historic victory over the Nazi regime, and this event is of great importance to us. The Red Army, which included many Belarusian soldiers, played a decisive role in defeating this monstrous threat to peace and security throughout the world, and for this the Jewish people will always be grateful. On the day when your country celebrates its independence, we want to remind you how much we value the ties that unite our peoples. In light of the many global challenges that humanity faces, I hope that in the coming years Belarus, together with all the countries and peoples of the world, will prosper and thrive in peace and security," the congratulatory message from the President of Israel reads.

The congratulations received from King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stated: "On the occasion of your country's Independence Day, please accept, Your Excellency, my sincere congratulations and wishes for good health and happiness. I wish the Government and friendly people of the Republic of Belarus further progress and prosperity." Congratulations were also received from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said conveyed his sincere congratulations to Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of Independence Day: "We take this opportunity to wish you happiness and good health, and to the friendly people of Belarus - further progress and prosperity."

Chairman of State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong Un also sent a congratulatory message: "I take this opportunity to express confidence that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Republic of Belarus will be strengthened and developed in accordance with the aspirations and hopes of the peoples of the two countries. I wish you success in your work aimed at the development and prosperity of the country."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić noted in his congratulations: "The friendly relations between our countries are a solid foundation for strengthening comprehensive Serbian-Belarusian cooperation, and I am confident that we will contribute to this through joint work for the benefit of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Belarus."

President of Vietnam Luong Cuong noted Belarus's successes in economic construction and development, improving the lives of its people, and strengthening the country's international role and position. "I am firmly convinced that after the extremely successful visit to Belarus by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam in May this year and the establishment of a strategic partnership between Vietnam and Belarus, the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries will receive powerful development and reach a new level in the name of the common interests of the two peoples, peace, stability and development in the region and around the world," the congratulatory message says.

The President of Belarus received congratulations from President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo: "We join this memorable date, symbolizing the sovereignty, heroism and dignity of the people of Belarus, forged in the struggle for freedom, justice and self-determination. We celebrate this holiday as the embodiment of the fortitude and determination of peoples who do not give up, do not kneel and courageously defend their right to live in peace, dignity and independence." Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo also confirmed their unwavering determination to continue to strengthen the historical bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation that unite the peoples of Belarus and Nicaragua in a common struggle for a more just, multipolar and truly humane world.

Chairman of the State Administration Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing conveyed sincere congratulations and best wishes to Alexander Lukashenko and all the Belarusian people. "Myanmar highly values the good and constructive relations that have been consistently developing between our countries for many years. I am confident that my visit to Belarus in March 2025 and the meaningful talks that took place laid a solid foundation for further strengthening our cooperation. In this regard, I would like to confirm Myanmar's readiness for the practical implementation of the agreements and joint initiatives reached," the congratulations read.

In celebration of Belarus' Independence Day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed respect and admiration for the courage of the Belarusian people, their exceptional ability to resist and sacrifice in defending their sovereignty. "This date is a wonderful opportunity to confirm Venezuela's readiness to deepen the bonds of brotherhood and strategic cooperation with Belarus in the name of building a common peaceful future, development and joint prosperity," the Venezuelan leader emphasized.

President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Alexander Lukashenko: "Let me take this opportunity to express my wishes for good health to Your Excellency, and also to reaffirm our desire to further strengthen and consolidate the wonderful bonds of friendship that exist between our countries."

In his congratulatory message to Alexander Lukashenko, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand noted: "The ties of friendship between Thailand and the Republic of Belarus, especially in the sphere of trade and economy, have significantly strengthened. I am confident that, given the goals we share and with the support of Your Excellency, we will continue to work together to promote and strengthen our cooperation, contributing to the improvement of the well-being of our peoples and countries."

In his congratulatory message, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake noted that relations between the two countries are built on the foundation of close friendship, mutual respect and extensive cooperation in many areas: "This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, which is an important milestone in our bilateral partnership. I look forward to continuing to work closely with you to further strengthen and expand the friendly ties between our countries for the mutual benefit of our peoples."

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain sent congratulations and best wishes on behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom: "We are pleased to take this opportunity to express to Your Excellency our sincere wishes for good health and happiness for you personally, and for your people's continued progress and prosperity."

President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas wished Alexander Lukashenko health, happiness and success, and Belarus and its people - prosperity and well-being. "We take this opportunity to express our interest in strengthening bilateral relations, as well as gratitude for the position of the Republic of Belarus under your wise leadership in supporting our people and their just cause in the international arena," the congratulations read.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent Alexander Lukashenko sincere congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness, as well as further progress and prosperity to the friendly Belarusian people. "I would like to take this opportunity to express satisfaction with the level of our bilateral relations. I am confident that your upcoming visit to Algeria will make an effective and tangible contribution to the development of these relations in the common interests of our friendly countries," the congratulations read.

President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, expressed deep satisfaction with the good relations of friendship and cooperation that have developed between the two countries, and also expressed the wish that they would be expanded and strengthened in every possible way.

Chairman of Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdelrahman al-Burhan wished the people of Belarus development and prosperity, and Alexander Lukashenko good health and happiness: "I take this opportunity to assure you of our firm desire to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and the outstanding relations of cooperation that exist between our two countries, for the benefit of our peoples."

In her congratulatory address, Srebrenka Golić, Chairwoman of Republika Srpska Council of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina stressed that during her visit to Minsk in March this year, she saw how much freedom means to the people of Belarus and how much the country values those who died for freedom and independence. She also expressed hope for further strengthening of friendly and fraternal bilateral relations and declared her readiness to jointly overcome emerging challenges.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on Independence Day. He also noted that national holidays are not only a reason for celebration, but also an opportunity to reflect on the global challenges that all of humanity faces: "The international community is facing an increasing number of challenges that require a collective response: from the climate crisis and armed conflicts to deepening inequalities. It is in this spirit that the Pact for the Future was adopted. This important decision, approved by the UN General Assembly last year, is based on the desire to strengthen multilateral cooperation, promote peace, sustainable development and human rights for all."

SCO Secretary General Nurlan Ermekbaev expressed sincere congratulations on the occasion of the public holiday: "This is a feast of true patriots of Belarus, who carefully preserve the unique rich cultural heritage, unshakable values and historical memory, and also increase the great achievements of the multinational Belarusian people. We sincerely wish that the Republic of Belarus continues its development path as a development of the quality of development as Successful democratic state. We are grateful for Minsk’s active contribution to the work and improvement of the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.”