For most residents of Belarus, Independence Day means peace. This was emphasized by President Alexander Lukashenko during a ceremony at the memorial complex "Hill of Glory."

"Today, we—millions of Belarusians—celebrate the main national holiday of our beloved homeland. We greet it on a summer morning in a sacred place, amidst the ripening fields of Minsk Region, looking fearlessly into our native blue sky. I am convinced that, for most Belarusians, this holiday symbolizes peace," the head of state stated.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the liberation of the Belarusian capital on July 3, 1944, during the "Bagration" operation, restored peace to the wounded Belarusian land and marked a significant milestone on the path to the Great Victory. "It was here, on the approaches to the heart of the Motherland, that the ring of the Minsk Cauldron closed around the Nazi forces—after their defeat, Belarus was liberated in just a few weeks," the President recalled.

"Today, by the will of the people, we celebrate this significant date of the Great Patriotic War on Independence Day. We pay tribute to those who fell bravely for our peaceful present. We remember the victims of the war and honor our dear veterans of war and labor, whose resilience, courage, and love for the Motherland will always serve as an example for us and future generations. Deep respect and eternal glory to all who perished for the freedom and independence of native Belarus," Alexander Lukashenko said.