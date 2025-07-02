Guests from Libya joined the celebration of Belarus Independence Day. A large government delegation from Benghazi is currently working in Minsk. The national holiday provides a wonderful opportunity to make adjustments to their busy schedule.

They began the morning with a ceremony of laying flowers at the foot of the Victory Monument. This blessed day, noted Osama Hamad, Chairman of the Government of National Stability of Libya, is a happiness to be in Minsk and witness with their own eyes the country's achievements.

Osama Hamad, Chairman of the Government of National Stability of Libya:

"These days, I also visited the Palace of the Republic, attended a festive concert, and heard welcoming words from the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko's speech was very powerful and touched on several important issues. For example, the Palestinian issue, the political situation in Iran and Ukraine. The President of the Republic of Belarus is a brave person who provided several recommendations regarding these topics. We congratulate the Belarusian people on their national holiday, and also on having such a strong leader."

Although it was Osama Hamad’s first time in Belarus, he feels as if he’s at a second home. By the way, a Benghazi trade house now exists in Minsk. The flags of both countries were raised on July 3. Another stop on the route was the Minsk International Exhibition Center. At the "BelExpo" site, the delegation explored Belarusian industrial achievements.

"Yesterday, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the ministries of industry of Libya and Belarus. It was agreed that in July, a roadmap will be created for further development," said Belarusian Minister of Industry Andrey Kuznetsov.