President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, congratulated his compatriots on Independence Day.

This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

President’s Independence Day Greeting to Belarusians

Dear Belarusians!

Congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus — a celebration that embodies heroism, labor valor, and the faith of a sovereign and resilient nation in a bright future.

The day of liberation of the homeland’s capital from fascist oppression marked the restoration of peaceful life and has forever become a symbol of the fight for freedom, an example of courage, and an enduring guide for new generations.

By building upon the legacy of the past through the labor and talents of modern Belarusians, and by defending core values and truth, we are steadily moving toward success on the path of justice and creation.

I am convinced that the memory of heroic history, a sense of shared purpose, love for the Motherland, and pride in its achievements will help us make Belarus prosperous and thriving.

On this special day, I wish everyone good health, peace, and kindness.

Happy Independence Day!

Alexander Lukashenko,