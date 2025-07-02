On Independence Day, Alexander Lukashenko lays wreath at Hill of Glory

On Independence Day, President Alexander Lukashenko paid tribute by laying a wreath at the foot of the Hill of Glory, as reported by BELTA.

The head of state placed the wreath, and afterward, top officials of the country laid flowers at the memorial.

The solemn ceremony was also attended by veterans, representatives of labor collectives and public associations, members of military-patriotic clubs, and youth organizations.

The Hill of Glory of the Soviet Army is a monument commemorating the valor of soldiers from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Belarusian Fronts, as well as the 1st Baltic Front, who participated in the Belarusian offensive operation "Bagration." In this area, fierce battles took place for the liberation of Belarus. During those intense clashes, a 105,000-strong German forces grouping was encircled—the event became known as the "Minsk Cauldron."

The Hill of Glory was established on September 30, 1966. Earth from the Hero Cities of the Soviet Union and other renowned locations—celebrated for their heroic labor and military feats—was brought here. At that time, each person considered it an honor to contribute a handful of earth to the monument, offering a piece of their heart to the victors. The memorial was officially opened on July 5, 1969.

The creators of the complex included sculptors Andrey Bembel and Anatoly Artimovich, architects Oleg Stakhovich and Lev Mitskevich, and engineer Valery Laptsievich. In 1970, they were awarded the Belarusian SSR State Prize for the monument's grandeur, profound symbolism, and artistic design.