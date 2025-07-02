July 3, 1944 is a decisive date in Belarusian history, and as the President said, a "watershed" moment. It marks the liberation of Minsk from fascist occupation and is a precursor to the victorious May 1945.

A symbol of pride and remembrance is the Independence Day. It connects the past and present, opening the future of a sovereign Belarus. This is a momentous date and a celebration of historical justice. Under a peaceful sky, Minsk has been living for 81 years.

The generation of winners, at the cost of their lives, gave us freedom and peace. We, their heirs, carefully preserve the memory of heroes through the national symbols of sovereign Belarus.

Belarus's independence is built on the solid foundation of our people's heroic past. One of the symbols of sovereignty is Independence Square.

Independence Square

Independence Square in Minsk is the largest one in the country. Its area is 73,000 square meters — even larger than Red Square in Moscow.

Government House

The Government House is one of the few buildings that survived after the Great Patriotic War. It was here that Minsk’s liberators were greeted on July 3, 1944.

July 3 — a Significant Date for Belarus

"July 3 marks the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus. For the hero city of Minsk, it is also the day of liberation from German fascist invaders in 1944. And in 1984, July 3 became the day when Post No. 1 of the hero city Minsk was opened," said Sergey Bykov, chief of staff of Post No. 1 in Minsk.

Square of the State Emblem and Flag

The newest symbol of sovereignty and national pride of our country is the Square of the State Emblem and Flag.

It was named on July 2, 2013. Today, it hosts important ceremonies and solemn events.

The radius of the square is 50 meters. In the center, there is a flagpole as tall as a 25-story building, and the record-breaking flag itself weighs 25 kilograms.

The opening of important social facilities by July 3 has become a symbol of prosperity and development in Belarus, part of the overall celebration of Independence Day. In Minsk, over the years, monuments and memorial plaques have been unveiled in honor of WWII heroes and notable Belarusian figures. Sports facilities were opened, new urban infrastructure projects were launched, including the National Library and the first line of the Minsk Subway.

"The opening of the National Library took place slightly before July 3, but was still timed for this festive day. It became a symbol of the strength and confidence of our country, its ability to realize the most ambitious projects," emphasized Vadim Gigin, General Director of the National Library of Belarus.

"The most significant date is, of course, the opening of the first phase of the Minsk Subway. The long-awaited event occurred on June 29, 1984, just before the 40th anniversary of Belarus’s liberation. Later, on July 3, the stations 'Molodezhnaya' and 'Pushkinskaya' were opened. This happened on June 30, 1995. And on June 3, 2014, the 'Malinovka' station was opened," recalled Irina Omelchuk, an expert in ideological and social work at Minsk Subway.

Eleven years ago, on the eve of Independence Day, a new building of the museum dedicated to the history of the fight for peace was unveiled at the "Minsk — Hero City" stele.

On its façade, in the rays of a victorious salute, ten iconic wartime events are depicted. Today, it is one of the largest and most extensive collections in the world, telling the story of our combat heritage.

"Our museum, despite the introduction of new display methods and modern technologies, has not lost its relevance. At the same time, it remains a special, vital place where one can feel what the heroism of our people during the Great Patriotic War truly means," said Galina Skorinko, senior researcher at the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War.