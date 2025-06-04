Belarus Сalls for Multilevel Payment System Among BRICS Countries

Belarus has expressed its support for the ongoing efforts to develop a multi-tiered payment system among the BRICS nations. This was stated by Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

According to him, in the face of global economic turbulence and increasing risks of fragmentation within the international financial system, the BRICS countries demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating independent mechanisms for collaborative economic engagement. They are showing a high level of readiness to deepen cooperation in the payment sphere, focusing on three key areas: expanding transactions in national currencies, harmonizing financial markets, and ensuring cybersecurity within payment systems.

"In his speech, the Belarusian delegation emphasized the country's readiness to develop trade relations with all BRICS nations. The possibility of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union was also highlighted," Rachkov noted.