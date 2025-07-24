Women in United States postponing childbirth to later ages or choosing not to have children at all

According to data published on Thursday, July 24, the birth rate in the USA in 2024 has dropped to a record low, with fewer than 1.6 children per woman, reports the Associated Press.

The agency notes that the birth rate in the United States has been declining for nearly two decades, as more women delay childbirth or opt not to have children altogether.

In the early 1960s, the total fertility rate in the U.S. was about 3.5, but by 1976 it had sharply fallen to 1.7. In 2007, it rose to 2.1, then declined again, except for a rise in 2014. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (CDC), the rate was 1.621 in 2023 and decreased further to 1.599 in 2024.

However, Leslie Rutt, a researcher at the University of Colorado specializing in fertility and demographic policy, stated there is no cause for concern. "We see this as part of an ongoing process of delaying childbirth. We know that the U.S. population continues to grow, and we still observe natural population increase — that is, births exceeding deaths," she said.