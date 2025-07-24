France Cancels Arrest Warrant for Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

The Court of Cassation in France has canceled the arrest warrant for former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, reports the French publication Le Monde.

The Court of Cassation ruled today that no exceptions can override the personal immunity of the head of state, thereby nullifying the arrest warrant previously issued by Parisian investigative judges against Bashar al-Assad.

Additionally, as stated by Christophe Sula, the President of the French Court of Cassation, during a public hearing, since Bashar al-Assad is no longer president, "new arrest warrants may be issued or have been issued against him." Therefore, the judicial investigation concerning him can continue.