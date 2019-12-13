3.41 RUB
Belarus to officially become BRICS partner on January 1
On January 1, Belarus will officially become a BRICS partner. This was reported in the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan are also joining the organization. In addition to the announced nine countries, four more states have been invited to become BRICS partners, noted the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Lukashenko signs decree on pardoning 20 more people convicted of extremist crimes
President of Belarus expresses gratitude to teachers and educators for labor and patience
"There is always light after darkness" - Lukashenko tells at children's holiday what life is like
Lukashenko noted that Russia is ready to supply gas to Germany
Tolwinski: The whole Polish political doctrine is a crazy doctrine
One can legalize land plots taken without authorization in Belarus, but not all of them
Markevich: Justice and capitalism are not very compatible.
Areall migrants second-class citizens for Poles? Yana Mendeleva about Polish "hospitality"
