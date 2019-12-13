SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyTechnologyIncidentsRegionsCultureHealthSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus to officially become BRICS partner on January 1

On January 1, Belarus will officially become a BRICS partner. This was reported in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan are also joining the organization. In addition to the announced nine countries, four more states have been invited to become BRICS partners, noted the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Фото БЕЛТА

