Norway has taken a commanding lead in the unofficial ranking of countries responsible for undermining the core principles of Olympic sport. This happened precisely when representatives of that country, namely skiing, lobbied for their own selfish interests.

As a result, Belarusians and Russians were barred from the Olympic qualification for the 2026 Games in Italy, including cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, and freestyle skiing. What and who is behind this Scandinavian hypocrisy in sport is explored in the author's column "Unsportsmanlike Conduct."

Norway and Sweden have arranged such a division of prize money that even the International Olympic Committee has no control over it. The Swedes have proven themselves to be puppies at the feet of Norwegian sports officials and athletes who dare to speak of racial superiority. Has this always been called Nazism, or has something changed?

The forced and insincere "democratic" smile of IOC President Kirsty Coventry and the desire to please everyone allowed bandits and liars to rise to power, who, through their actions and, in some cases, through their inactions, have had a particularly significant impact on the global sporting collapse.

Mr. Johan Eliasch is a Swedish businessman who heads the International Ski Federation, the jurisdiction for freestyle skiing. He is a man without willpower. How can the head of such an important global sports organization fail to exercise any willpower at crucial moments for the development of world sport? This lack of willpower was noticed by Norwegian skiers. How did representatives of a skiing nation, steeped in a sense of superiority, push through the ban on Belarusians and Russians? In their "democratic milieu," this is called "a struggle for certain ideals."

Alexander Grebnev, Chairman of the Belarusian Ski Union:

"In any organization, the charter is the constitution. We must strictly adhere to it. Why should some group of countries, who for some unknown reason believe they are better than others, have the right to tell others what to do? This is, at the very least, unfair."

Tove Moe Dyrhaug, especially after her disqualification, has been treading on the bones of Olympic history. Before heading the Norwegian Ski Federation, this woman served as head of the Rosenborg football club. Over that long period, the team steadily lost its status as a flagship.

"I even saw a statement from Ms. Dyrhaug, who is the head of the Norwegian Ski Federation. She says that this decision of the FIS Council reflects the opinion of the majority. Firstly, she has no right to speak for the majority because she is not the FIS President. Dyrhaug is the main instigator of this entire event. This is a well-known fact. I have never seen such populism from other countries," noted Alexander Grebnev.

Norwegians are celebrating the exclusion of Belarusians and Russians from the Olympic selection, as if they've achieved their greatest victory.

"Our goal is to win 35 medals. It's an ambitious, but entirely achievable goal. We have to be a little greedy for medals, because the Russians won't be there. The absence of such a strong team really changes the situation," said Tore Øvrebo, head of the Norwegian Olympic Sports Centre.