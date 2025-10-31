EU continues to seek ways to confiscate Russian assets

The European Commission continues to try to find funds for Ukraine to continue the war, according to European media.

According to conservative estimates, Kyiv needs €370 billion over the next three years, and Zelenskyy hopes to receive €140 billion in the near future.

First, Brussels intends to search for unaccounted for and unfrozen Russian assets: it is believed that there are at least €25 billion of them in the EU. Then, EU member states are offered a choice of four options. The first is a joint loan to Kyiv; the second is a reparations loan: that is, the Russian funds will be issued in the hopes of later being compensated through reparations. Another option is bilateral agreements: Ukraine will enter into loan agreements with EU member states separately.

The problem is that there are very few people willing to fork out the cash, and they are all concentrated in Brussels. Another idea is a bridge loan: the money would be provided from the EU budget now, and then reimbursed from Russian funds.