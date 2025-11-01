Unstoppable Digital Race: What Dangers Are Brought by the World Wide Web

In pursuit of the chance to win an apartment or money, people are willing to cross the line, committing strange, and sometimes illegal, acts. This trend is now going viral online. Belarusians, too, have succumbed to the lure of hype.

A permanent stigma, a crime for a million views, a ticket to nowhere, a reputation for money—that's how you can describe everything that's happening around the sensational contest hosted by a popular TikTok streamer. People are willing to trade their reputations for an apartment or money—these are the main prizes for which the competition is underway.

It all started with harmless and truly creative videos. For example, people assembled a picture from thousands of Lego figures, matches, and string. Another example is Russian blogger Elizaveta Kalacheva, who took a creative approach to videos, using vibrant makeup.

Creativity was there in the beginning, but now the video feed has become infected with madness, with videos increasingly appearing of people burning cars and smashing property. All this for the sake of winning a contest with a dizzying prize pool, the likes of which TikTok has never seen before – $1.5 million and 30 apartments.

This grand online lottery is merely an illusion of success. The jackpot will be won by only a select few, as the competition is fierce. More than 200,000 videos have already been uploaded under the thematic hashtag, garnering a combined total of nearly 1 billion views. While some chase illusory winnings, others have already faced real consequences. In Belarus, creators of videos with illegal content have already been punished.

Vladimir Goreglyad, official representative of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus:

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns of liability for disseminating such materials, as well as the inadmissibility of participating in provocative actions that violate public order. Illegal actions will be suppressed, and those found guilty will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has the necessary capabilities and tools; in the event of a threat to national security or the life and health of citizens, it will block accounts on popular social media."

People create content while advertising the streamer's online casino for free. In Belarus, such "independent activity" is fraught with danger. Promoting the gambling business requires a strict license and adherence to certain rules.

Natalia Gurnevich, lawyer:

"All casinos in our country are licensed; only nine organizations have received this license. Casino advertising may be broadcast, but only during strictly designated times. Advertising can also be seen on banners, in places where you can place bets or collect winnings, but such advertising should also be restricted from children."

This contest proves that even an apartment and a bag of cash are worth so-called social currencies—likes and views. The more, the more popular. This hype-driven race has been going on since the advent of social media. Trends change, but teenagers invariably participate in each one. They are the main targets. They are the ones who rush headlong into the whirlwind of trends, forgetting about their own safety and legal responsibility.

Olga Artamonova, psychologist:

"Children don't develop self-preservation skills. We raise them in a hothouse environment, telling them, 'Everything is best for you, don't worry, I'll decide everything for you, there will be no consequences.' Either the child doesn't sufficiently understand the consequences of their actions, or they don't understand them at all."

However, trends are just the tip of the digital iceberg. The internet conceals far more threats. After all, everyone leaves personal data there, and it's a powerful tool for influence.

Alexey Gavrilenko, Deputy Head of the Appeals Department at the National Center for Personal Data Protection of Belarus:

"This is primarily the theft of our personal data. By clicking a phishing link, we can enter our correct login details, for example, for online banking, social media, or messaging apps. Then, having obtained this information, the attackers will use it for their own purposes."

The security of Belarusians' data is constantly monitored by the National Center for Personal Data Protection, in conjunction with Belarusian law enforcement agencies.

Nemiha is the most popular filming location for bloggers. Almost every day, you can meet dozens of content creators here, filming new videos, photos, and live broadcasts. But this is just one example of a global trend, where smartphones have become our constant companions and social media a part of our lives.

A few figures will help understand the digital landscape of Belarus. The social media audience is constantly changing. TikTok, Instagram, VKontakte, and Telegram are the main focus here. Facebook and Twitter remain in the minority.

Much has been said about the dark side of the Internet, but it has a bright side too. Because it's where people get all the information they need. The internet is a powerful springboard for business promotion, a platform for showcasing talent, and an inexhaustible source of positive emotions from your favorite content.