New robbery occurred in France: damages estimated at tens of millions of euros

Another daring robbery has occurred in France. Six criminals robbed a precious metals processing laboratory at the Pourquery Laboratory company's plant in Lyon, France. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing Le Progres.

Eyewitnesses said the robbers arrived in a car with flashing lights and smashed the laboratory's windows with explosives. The robbery lasted seven minutes. "There were several men, maybe three or four, with automatic weapons... We saw them load up their car, a small van, before fleeing," Le Progres quotes eyewitnesses.