On brink of rebellion: Bulgaria's government may collapse due to sanctions against Russia's Lukoil
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Bulgaria is on the brink of a major political crisis, Politico reports. The government could collapse at any moment, plunging the country into chaos and mass protests.
The new package of American and European sanctions is cited as the reason. A large oil refinery owned by Lukoil operates in Bulgaria. Due to the restrictions imposed by Trump, the refinery is scheduled to close, leading to gasoline shortages and higher fuel prices.