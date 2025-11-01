No matter what the West says about Belarus, it always stands for creativity, a healthy spirit, and peace. While some try to label Belarus as an aggressor, official Minsk always emphasizes that it maintains peace in the region. Representatives from more than 40 countries and seven international organizations have seen this for themselves.

The III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security has become a place where scenarios for the future are being written. The Belarusian capital has once again confirmed its status as a reliable platform for constructive dialogue, where key players are inspired to take real steps to ease tensions in the region.

The continent is trembling – cyberattacks, energy wars, information provocations – and this is not a blockbuster scenario, but the reality in which Eurasia lives. How can security be restored to our common home when history is being rewritten and geographical maps redrew? The capital of Belarus once again gathered representatives of the West, East, and South around one table.

The 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security has become an important autumn tradition, already deeply rooted in Eurasian soil. "Global Disorder and the Eurasian Puzzle" was the official theme of the high-level session. Admittedly, it perfectly reflected the mood of the room. In a world where geopolitics increasingly resembles a game of chess with the board upside down, Minsk proposed playing by new rules – without ultimatums, but with arguments.

"In the emerging multipolar world order, the European Union must occupy a crucial place. A strong European Union. We are convinced of this, and we have repeatedly called for it. It is one of the pillars, the foundations of our system – the planetary system on which the world rests. But whether the European Union can occupy such a place remains to be seen," noted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Currently, the EU is in crisis, stated Alexander Lukashenko, pointing to specific reasons for this. "First, they spent decades building a system of internal regulation of everything. They did. Businesses started fleeing. Then they abandoned normal interaction with their neighbors in the East, especially with Russia. They erected fences on the border. Soon they'll be mining it altogether. And how much is energy now, for example, in the European Union? Are there any resources left to stay at the forefront of innovative developments?" the President outlined the problematic aspects.

"But I'm afraid that Brussels and a number of capitals have chosen not to address the problem at its core, but to cover it up with a future war. Do they really expect that switching the economy to a war footing will guarantee growth?" the head of state asked.

The focus was on the need to ban any sanctions against food and medicine, protect critical international infrastructure, overcome the migration crisis, and take measures in the field of artificial intelligence. And judging by the tone of the speeches, the participants realized that they cannot go any further alone. Eurasia is a common home, and if its walls are shaking, we must repair them together.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that security will either be universal or nonexistent. It will be everyone for themselves. Russia advocates for each state to be recognized as having the equal right to choose how to ensure its security – from military-political neutrality to participation in alliances.

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary:

"A strong European Union and a strong Hungary go hand in hand. And that was true just recently, just two years ago. Our share of GDP was growing, and our policies were based on common sense. But how can we talk about rationality when we politicize Russian fuel supplies? Who will be the victims? People."

On October 28 and 29, experts focused on finding a recipe for restoring security to a world where it has become a rare resource. Representatives from more than 40 countries "tested" concepts based on mutual respect and trust. This conference is very important for us. Belarus today is a hub where countries are trying to find solutions and discuss global issues in an international context. Peace is paramount.

Lorenzo Maria Pacini, Associate Professor at Unidolomiti University in Belluno, Italy, believes that an alternative to Western collapse is possible. "And this is wonderful, because it's a bright light for many people. It's crucial that Europeans know they can have a different perspective," he said.

In a context where the so-called liberal press paints the world in black and white, the conference in Minsk offered Europeans an alternative—a multipolar view of security. And here, voices were heard that seek dialogue rather than confrontation.