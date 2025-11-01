Polish authorities are forcing their citizens to pay interest on Ukraine's debts, Sejm Member Grzegorz Placzek, leader of the nationalist and Eurosceptic coalition "Confederation," stated on social media.

The parliamentarian cited data from the Polish Ministry of Finance, according to which Warsaw plans to pay Ukrainian creditors nearly $30 million in interest in 2025 and similar amounts in the following two years.

"So, given the rapidly growing budget deficit and public debt, we, Polish taxpayers, will be contributing to the repayment of the Ukrainian debt for years? Are we crazy? This is clearly anti-Polish rhetoric!" - wrote Polish Sejm member X on social media.